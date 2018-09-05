The PowaKaddy FW7s GPS has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

PowaKaddy FW7s GPS

Price: £699

Tech Talk

The PowaKaddy FW7s GPS is the first electric trolley with a built-in GPS system.

The trolley itself is lightweight and compact when folded. The low profile PowaFrame chassis delivers optimum ground clearance and is easy to clean. Constructed from a strong alloy, it’s durable and robust.

The FW7s GPS assembles quickly thanks to PowaKaddy’s innovative three-fold system and the low-profile sports wheels are easily detached for extra storage.

The powerful motor is extremely quiet and the thin lithium battery operates via a simple “Plug ‘n’ Play” system.

There’s an ambidextrous control with soft touch grip and function button, speed control and an automatic distance function that allows you to set the trolley off to travel between five and 50 yards. There’s also an electronic braking system to stop the trolley running away down steep hills.

The GPS system on the 3.5” display delivers fast, accurate distances to the greens, hazards and doglegs. The course is automatically located and the system will auto advance from hole to hole. There are over 37,000 courses worldwide in the system and no annual fees or subscriptions.

Other features include a score counter, a calorie counter, a clock and a USB charging port so you can charge your phone.

Game Booster

The FW7s GPS is a superb trolley, robust and easy to assemble and stow away. It runs quietly and smoothly and is stable on almost any ground conditions. The 18 and 36-hole battery options are extremely good – very thin and extremely powerful at 220Wh and 260Wh respectively.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Add the GPS into the mix and you have quite a product. It saves time and effort to have the GPS right there in front of you on the display screen and you can simply glance down, see the yardage and concentrate on the shot in hand.