Puma Ignite NXT Shoe

Price: £110

The Ignite NXT shoes feature Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs for maximum stability and traction.

Soleshield is a new micro-thin TPU film, vacuum-formed around the full-length Ignite foam midsole to make cleaning off dirt easier.

That midsole foam provides energy return, responsive comfort, stable cushioning and superior step-in comfort.

The upper features a flat-knit waterproof mesh vamp with a Pwrframe TPU – an ultra-thin frame, strategically-placed in high stress areas for lightweight support and increased stability.

Also featuring is Puma’s new Prwcage technology, offering a super strong lightweight TPU saddle to provide support and stability.

Puma has been at the cutting edge of golfing fashion for almost two decades now and their shoes take inspiration from both street fashion and other sports. The Ignite NXT delivers a modern, sporty look combined with superb levels of comfort and traction. This is a great example of the modern golf shoe.

For a start, the Ignite NXT will help you stand out on the fairways, give you an edgy look and this will help boost your confidence as you make your way to the first tee.

Secondly, this is not just another ordinary golf shoe. The Ignite NXT uses a blend of performance mesh, TPU, Ignite Foam and Organically-Altered Traction technologies to deliver versatile comfort and impressive spikeless performance. You’ll find these shoes offer an appealing blend of comfort, style and functionality.

The grip provided by the strategically placed lugs is excellent and particularly impressive in such a lightweight shoe.

As they are so lightweight, and that combined with the energy-return foam, they are brilliant for a long day on the course – 36 holes in these shoes will seem a good deal easier than in a traditional pair of, heavier, golf shoes.