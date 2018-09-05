The Shot Scope V2 has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list by combining a GPS watch with automatic shot tracking

Shot Scope V2

Price – £225

Tech Talk

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking.

Shot Scope V2 builds upon the success of the company’s trademark automatic club recognition technology and detailed performance statistics by also providing accurate front/middle/back GPS yardages.

V2 uses Shot Scope’s proprietary course mapping data to provide a tremendous level of detail.

Shot Scope’s engineers developed the V2 with three modes to meet different golfing requirements; GPS, PRO and GPS+TRACK.

In both GPS and GPS+TRACK modes, the LCD screen displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green from the golfer’s real-time position, using Smart GPS. It also provides yardages to bunkers and water hazards. There is no subscription fee and there are 40,000 courses available worldwide.

Performance tracking is activated in both PRO and GPS+TRACK modes. The device runs in the background, collecting over 100 tour-level stats broken down into five categories – clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting. You get 20 lightweight tags with the V2, which slot in to the butt of any grip to enable automatic club recognition.

Much of the added value to be found in the Shot Scope V2 comes after your round when you open up the Shot Scope app. Here, you can see every shot you hit during your round and make any subtle tweaks required. A recent update will allow you to collect ‘Medals’ for achieving certain goals, while a new ‘Leaderboards’ feature will enable you to compare yourself against the rest of the database in different categories and filter by location, age and handicap.

Game Booster

As a rangefinder, the V2 provides excellent, easy to interpret yardage data that will allow you to play shots with confidence. The fact there are also yardages to the hazards is an added bonus. The Watch is comfortable to wear and will not hamper you when playing.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Where this device truly comes into its own though is after the round when you can analyse your data on a connected device.

There’s so much to consider, from detailed distance stats to information on your accuracy, scrambling, even putting. Used correctly, this information can help you target the areas of your game that need work and help you improve. The upcoming ‘Goals’ feature will give you realistic targets to achieve.