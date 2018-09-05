The Sky Caddie LINX GT has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list by cleverly combining GPS with shot-tracking capability

Sky Caddie LINX GT

Price – £249.95

Tech Talk

The Sky Caddie LINX GT is the most technologically-advanced GPS watch Sky Caddie has made to date.

Preloaded with over 35,000 basic green course maps with front, middle, back yardages, it’s also one of the lightest and most compact on the market.

The watch also provides distances to layup targets and hazards together with options to measure shot distances, record scores and hole statistics such as fairways or greens hit. There’s an odometer to track how far you’ve walked and the watch can be programmed to provide smartphone notifications.

The watch display is sunlight readable and you can customise the display with reverse polarity and a choice of analogue or digital time displays.

Pair once and the LINX GT watch stays in sync with the SkyCaddie Mobile app during play to deliver detailed landscapes to your mobile phone. You then have the option of quick distances on your wrist and expanded views on your mobile device.

The watch also includes an automatic shot tracking system running in the background via tags that slot into the tops of your grips. Intelligent Automation tracks the location and distance of each shot and these can be uploaded through the SkyCaddie Mobile app to the SkyGolf 360 Cloud where your stats can be collated and analysed.

Game Booster

The Sky Caddie LINX GT provides you with a quick and easy reference point for key yardages on the course.

One glance and you can decide where to lay up to and how far you have to every section of the green.

Golf Monthly Instruction

A key to any GPS watch is that it must be comfortable to wear and this one delivers on that front, it’s super-lightweight and neat-fitting.

The connectivity of this device means you can get more, useful on-course info from the SkyCaddie Mobile app and then data that has been collected through your round can be analysed in the SkyGolf 360 Cloud when your game is over, helping you better understand the strengths and weaknesses of your game.