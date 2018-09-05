The SkyCaddie SX500 GPS has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

SkyCaddie SX500 GPS

Price: £379.95

Tech Talk

There are a number of excellent features packed into the SX500, made all the better with its 5” HD LCD touchscreen.

PinPoint and IntelliGreen Pro technology combine to give golfers precise information, both in terms of the pin position and what lies ahead on the greens, be it false fronts, tiers and greenside mounds – all without line of sight required.

By dragging a cursor to wherever you like on the green, you’ll get an exact yardage to your landing area, allowing you to swing with confidence and find the target.

In addition, as many as 40 targets per hole have been logged by SkyCaddie course mappers, this Dynamic HoleVue feature of which has further enhanced the device’s usability.

Users are able to view an entire hole, or zoom in on specific hazards, whilst getting accurate yardages to where that danger lies from where they are standing.

Also new, users can now enter their club-by-club hitting distances into their account. This Dynamic RangeVue feature overlays yardage arcs on screen, giving golfers every chance of plotting their way round without finding trouble. With up to 14 hours of battery life and a 13 megapixel camera, this is one serious bit of kit.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

The SX500 might not take your shot for you, but it does everything else. This is a device that comes into its own for golfers who demand exact yardages, which is especially useful when playing somewhere new. At the same time, the device can be simplified to give more basic information such as front, middle and back numbers.

By having precise numbers at a glance, users are more likely to have a positive feeling over the ball. This confidence can be enhanced when, with the Dynamic RangeVue feature, you tell your ‘Caddie’ your own numbers. All of which will improve your course maintenance and eliminate card-wrecking numbers.