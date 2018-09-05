The SkyTrak Launch Monitor has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

SkyTrak Launch Monitor

Price: £1,895

Tech Talk

Tour players use launch monitors to optimise their equipment and dial in each club, something all golfers can now benefit from thanks to SkyTrak. This personal launch monitor and golf simulator connects wirelessly to your mobile or computer before delivering accurate launch data by accurately projecting ball flight over a vivid 3D range or course. It means you can hit balls 365 days a year, and from the comfort of your own home.

BUY NOW: SkyTrak Launch Monitor from Amazon

SkyTrak uses photometric technology to measure ball speed, launch angle, back spin, side spin and side angle. It also displays carry and total distance, as well as distance offline, simulating the conditions you’d face out on the course or on the range. With meaningful numbers provided through real time feedback, SkyTrak is one step away from having a professional by your side, giving you the power to take your practice sessions to the next level.

This revolutionary system, which is iOS, Android and PC compliant, is one very addictive piece of kit, one that gives you all the tools needed to improve your game. At the same time, you can set yourself skill assessment challenges according to what area of the game you’re working on. Or, should the lure of a game be too strong to resist, you can tee it up on any number of courses in stunning HD.

Game Booster

There’s no escaping the fact that golf is a number’s game. SkyTrak will only be beneficial from a performance perspective if you’re able to interpret the feedback correctly, but if you have a grasp on launch data there’s no denying the benefits on offer.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Whether you’re looking to tighten up your dispersion, or work on ways to add yardage through your bag, SkyTrak will help your tailor your own practice sessions.

It helps you to identify faults and make the necessary tweaks, and in conjunction with a course of lessons with your professional, it’s possibly the most game-changing piece of equipment you could own.