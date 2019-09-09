Sun Mountain H2No Lite stand bag has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Sun Mountain H2No Lite stand bag

Price: £250

Tech Talk

Lightweight at just 5.2lbs (2.16kgs), the H2No Lite is a mid-size stand bag, providing complete weather protection in a 100% waterproof package, with rainhood included. The flared top of the bag makes it easier to remove clubs from the 4-way, full length dividers, whilst the E-Z fit dual strap ensures a balanced carry.

BUY NOW: Sun Mountain H2No Lite bag from Scottsdale Golf

The bag’s lift assist handle built into the lower spine pocket enhances ease of use while the H2No Lite’s Velcro leg locking system allows the bag to be placed on a trolley if preferred.

There are six pockets including a hydration pouch and velour-lined valuables pocket.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Game Booster

Sun Mountain is a proven force in the world of golf bags. In recent years, the brand has been pioneering in terms of stands, straps and various design touches. The company’s dedication to detail is reflected in every model and the H2No Lite is certainly no exception.

This bag is a great option for British golfers who like to carry their clubs. In the changeable conditions we face in this country, keeping your kit as dry as possible is crucial and this 100% waterproof bag will help you do this effectively.

But, despite the waterproofing technology, it’s extremely lightweight and very comfy over the shoulders. The new comfort hip pad ensures that it sits solidly over the back and to feel very well balanced.

Trending On Golf Monthly

BUY NOW: Sun Mountain H2No Lite bag from Scottsdale Golf

With just clubs and a few balls, the bag is indeed very light, but there is plenty of room to pack in equipment if required. The full-length clothing pocket is spacious and five further pockets offer ample storage.

Overall then, this is an extremely versatile bag that can work in a variety of scenarios. On a summer’s evening, it’s feather light and perfect for a quick nine holes. In more challenging conditions, it will protect your equipment and offer suitable storage for waterproofs and other bad-weather essentials.