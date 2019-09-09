Sun Mountain Kube Travel Bag has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Sun Mountain Kube Travel Bag

Price: £179.99

Tech Talk

The Sun Mountain Kube was designed for golfers that want to save space at home but also have a reliable, spacious travel bag for when taking clubs abroad.

It folds down smaller than most aircraft cabin bags (23x33x38cms) and weighs little more than 3kg. The travel bag also features a rubberised pull and carry handle, easy glide wheels for seamless transportation and a reinforced padded club head area for greater protection of golf clubs. There are also two internal pockets allow for extra clothing or equipment to be added.

To maintain a smooth journey, two external and two internal compression straps have been added to ensure that nothing moves around. It comes in four different colours – inferno/gunmetal, rush/black, carbon/black and graphite/pink – so you can choose your favourite.

We have all worried about taking our golf clubs abroad, especially if we’ve just shelled out on a brand new driver or set of irons. Trusting our pride and joys to the occasionally heavy-handed airport staff is a concerning and at times costly occurrence to the point where many of us would rather take a punt with the rental set whilst abroad than take the risk.

However golf bag specialists Sun Mountain should have put your mind at rest somewhat with the launch of the Kube. We were big fans of the Glider series, which earned a place in our Tech 50 list last year, and the Kube adds another appealing feature to its range.

BUY NOW: Sun Mountain Kube Travel Bag from Amazon

Golf travel bags can be big, heavy and cumbersome when not in use, taking up a frustratingly large amount of space, perhaps in the loft or garage, but now golfers don’t need to worry about these problems.

The Kube is robust thanks to its compact hard-case shell, easy to manoeuvre and offers golfers piece of mind that their clubs will arrive at their destination in one piece thanks to the reinforced padded clubhead area.