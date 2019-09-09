Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition GPS Watch has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition GPS Watch

Price: £1,600

Tech Talk

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 ‘Golf Edition’ digital wristwatch is made from shock-resistant materials, features a 45mm touchscreen, is pre-loaded with more than 39,000 courses and provides comprehensive performance analysis post round via the connected app.

It features a black ceramic bezel ring, which is laser engraved with a scale of 1 to 18 – indicating the 18 holes in a round of golf. Filled in with white lacquer, the scale stands out from the predominantly black finish of the lightweight watch. It also boasts a 25-hour battery life, 4gb of storage and lets you send messages, receive notifications, play music and download other apps.

Game Booster

Blending style and functionality, the Tag Heuer Connected Modular Edition is not simply a GPS watch, it’s also a fashion item and an impressive piece of connective technology.

From a golfing perspective, the performance is excellent. With over 39,000 pre-loaded courses, the watch gives accurate and clear distance readings.

TAG Heuer’s new Golf app allows you to see 2D course mapping on your TAG Heuer smartwatch and 3D renderings on your smartphone. Combined, the system offers a comprehensive view of the course and will help you to see the shot in front of you and make the correct decision.

The app offers performance analysis, giving you statistics from each round you play. It also gives you the opportunity to record the distance of each of your shots by activating the shot-recording feature.

From a style side of things, no golf GPS watch looks better. Yes, the price is hefty at £1,6000 and you would expect that from Tag Heuer, but the attention to detail is superb and the finished item a thing of real beauty. The black ceramic bezel ring and the bold black ceramic lugs complement the sandblasted case and caseback, which are fashioned from black PVD titanium. With a subtle contrast strap, it looks brilliant on the wrist and continues to do so away from the golf course.