The Titleist Players 4 StaDry Stand Bag has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Titleist Players 4up StaDry Stand Bag

Price – £200

Tech Talk

Titleist has perfected the ultra-lightweight stand bag over the years and the Players 4up StaDry is the pinnacle of their research and innovation.

For a start, it’s extremely lightweight at just 1.8kg. But clever storage options mean you can still fit plenty of kit into the bag.

There’s a four-way divider on the top cuff to separate and protect your clubs, plus generous pockets for apparel, accessories and valuables. The latest model also features a new water bottle pocket.

Titleist called this bag the 4up bag because they say the features put it 4up against the competition.

It gains this advantage through its extreme lightness (1up), its excellent durability (2up), being 100% waterproof thanks to the StaDry material and seam sealed zips (3up) and finally by being developed and made with premium materials mind (4up).

It features a premium, performance stand system with convertible straps with premium cushioning foam for enhanced comfort.

Available in classic Titleist Black/White/Red and stylish, understated Navy, this is a sleek looking bag that delivers excellent versatility.

This bag is lightweight, fits easily into a car boot or golf club locker but offers ample storage for the golfer who prefers to carry.

Game Booster

Carrying your clubs allows you to take your kit directly to your ball, wherever it ends up. Carrying also keeps you fit and strong. It allows you to play faster and stay on top of your game.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Golfers who carry are always looking to find the perfect blend in a stand bag – one that is lightweight, minimal and comfortable on your back, yet with enough storage to be versatile, allowing waterproofs and other accessories to be carried when conditions demand.

The Titleist Players 4up StaDry delivers against those requirements. It’s a waterproof, highly functional stand bag that is also sleek, compact and stylish.