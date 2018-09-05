The Toptracer has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Toptracer

Price: Hire a bay at your local Toptracer installed driving range

Tech Talk

In recent years, watching golf on television has changed for the better quite dramatically. The growing use of Toptracer technology has transformed golf on our screens, providing viewers with those wonderful coloured ball-flight arcs that enhance the experience tenfold.

Now, golfers can experience Toptracer for themselves at the driving range.

Two cameras mounted above range bays capture data on every shot and relay it – via the image analysis software – onto screens that display stats in whatever mode is selected. These include a nearest-the-pin game, a skills challenge or even the option to play your favourite courses from around the world – perhaps Pebble Beach – all from the comfort of your own bay.

As well as displaying the ball flight, Toptracer’s custom-built sensor can provide real-time shot analytics such as ball speed, apex, curve, carry and more. The 3D ball-flight data can be integrated with virtual graphics to animate the trajectory in a side-slab format.

For pros and serious golfers, this is meaningful data that can be used to improve performance. And with Toptracer technology now installed at 22 UK driving ranges, with more coming soon, golf practice has become both more productive and more fun.

Game booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

The benefits of Toptracer aren’t limited to just the improved TV experience – its sheer versatility means that these benefits can be enjoyed by golfers of all skill levels.

Coaches can use the data to identify the avid golfer’s swing issues and make improvements, but more importantly, Toptracer technology now offers an extra dimension that makes practice sessions more enjoyable. It is helping to bring new people into the game by building basic skills that they can take from the range to the course, and this can only be good for golf.