The Trackman 4 has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

TrackMan 4

Price: From £18,000 – Get a quote at trackmangolf.com

Tech Talk

Now you know what those orange boxes Tour players are seen practising with on the range at tour events. After three years in the making, TrackMan 4 comes with Dual Radar Technology.

Two radar systems are used to simultaneously track data on both club and ball. A total of 27 critical data points are captured, including club speed, ball speed, smash factor, attack angle, launch angle, spin rate and carry, all delivered in real time; so too is club path, face angle, face to path, attack angle and spin axis.

This conclusive data gives users the platform to effect change with tweaks to their swing, as well as changes in their club line-up that can improve their performance.

With two radars, TrackMan 4 can focus on short-range activities and the other long-range movements. For coaches, it’s possible to install up to six extra cameras to supplement the internal HD cameras.

It means every angle can be captured before using TrackMan’s sophisticated Performance Enhancing Software to display key findings in a digestible format, which can be instantly shared on an iPad or iPhone.

The answers lie within the data. Put simply, it can help identify any weaknesses in the game, such as irons that lack a penetrating flight, or the reasons why the driver is producing so much spin. Meanwhile, the unit itself is remarkably thin and light, which makes it easy to transport to the course or range.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

Trackman is the preferred launch monitor for a number of leading players and coaches. Whilst the world’s best players benefit from a great pool of data and can make minor adjustments accordingly, amateur golfers have a huge amount to gain from improving their understanding of what’s really happening when their club strikes the ball and the ball flight that follows.

Trackman removes the guesswork involved when working on the swing, giving golfers the confidence to make changes based on facts and real data. In the hands of a qualified professional, meanwhile, it’s a powerful tool that makes it significantly easier to share and explain data with their students.