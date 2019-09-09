Under Armour Coldgear Rush Mock has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Under Armour Coldgear Rush Mock

Price: £60

Rush is Under Armour’s newest performance technology. A scientifically engineered fabric, it promotes improved performance and energy return. Basically speaking, Rush technology is intended to provide the same benefits to the body as an infrared sauna.

Minerals found naturally in the earth are extracted and broken down into active particles, which are then melded together to form a proprietary blend. The blend is then infused into the fibres that are knit into UA’s high-performance fabrics that feature in this base layer. The base layer also features the super-soft ColdGear fabric which is breathable & stretches for superior mobility.

During performance, the body emits heat. The responsive UA Rush fabric featuring in this base layer absorbs that heat and converts it into infrared energy that is reabsorbed by the body. This recycled energy increases temporary localised circulation, promoting improved performance, energy and recovery. The idea is that UA Rush stimulates increased endurance and strength.

It’s innovative technology and it comes from a brand renowned for pushing the boundaries when it comes to sporting performance clothing.

The base layer also showcases Under Armour’s more established features: ColdGear technology also assists in regulating body temperature meaning you will stay comfortable in a range of conditions.

In terms of looks, the base layer offers a modern mock neck construction for added coverage with a sleek look. There’s also a dropped, shaped hem for enhanced coverage. It fits neatly but doesn’t feel in any way constrictive, thanks to the stretch nature of the fabric.

This garment can be worn under almost any golfing outfit in a variety of conditions to boost your performance, protect your muscles and generally give you a feeling of security and strength. This is an impressive and innovative apparel product.