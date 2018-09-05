The Under Armour Spieth 2 Shoes has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list because of its unique cleat design that helps you maximise power

Under Armour Spieth 2 Shoes

Price: £160

Tech Talk

Jordan Spieth, somewhat of a perfectionist with a club in his hand, has helped shape the follow-up to his signature Spieth 1 golf shoe – one that’s lighter and more flexible, and performs in adverse weather conditions. In a similar way the brand’s rainwear range is manufactured to perform in the wettest of weather, this shoe benefits from the addition of a Gore-Tex membrane to keep water out.

Weight saving has also been achieved, with the new model approximately 57 grams lighter than its predecessor. This is result of a new woven section on the upper, something which has improved the shoe’s flexibility and support, performance benefits the three-time Major winner was keen to enhance.

The stability of the shoe remains strong through the swing, with Under Armour’s original Rotational Resistance spikes, although the laces have been tweaked in such a way that, when tightened, the entire upper wraps around the foot to provide a locked-in fit. Together with the enhanced flexibility and additional padding around the ankle, this has also improved its comfort levels as a walking shoe. There are four colour styles to choose from and a Boa version available at £180.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

Performance benefits are subtle when it comes to footwear. On completion of your round, not talking about your shoes is often a good sign, although in this case the enhanced flexibility and comfort levels are noticeable, as are the traction levels, important in maintaining power through the swing. Although by no means cumbersome, the original model was heavier, but this lighter version puts an extra spring in your step as you walk.

The weight saving has helped in delivering a more comfortable shoe, and one that feels more connected to the ground. Meanwhile, the new Gore-Tex upper keeps water out and aids breathability. Aesthetically, the styling has been toned down a touch, making it more appealing to a wider variety of tastes.