The Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Jacket has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list thanks to its style and versatility

Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Jacket

Price – £80

Tech Talk

Under Armour offers a great amount of choice when it comes to its outerwear, helping golfers to fend off the cold, wet weather in style. The water resistant Storm Daytona jacket is one such example.

Its unique spacer construction traps in heat without adding weight, sacrificing breathability or hindering the golf swing, which makes it a layer you can trust during the winter months.

BUY NOW: Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Jacket from Amazon

Everything about the design ticks a box for golfers, especially where unwanted movement and ‘noise’ is concerned. Compression cuffs keep the sleeves in place so not to cause any distractions, while an adjustable cord-lock bungee hem helps perfect the fit.

The soft, double-knit insulation panels provide exceptional warmth. At the same time, the material wicks sweat and dries fast so golfers remain dry and comfortable.

Technology like this may not grab your attention in the same way the latest driver does, but it’s vital in helping golfers perform when the weather takes a turn for the worse, which is no rare occurrence in the UK.

BUY NOW: Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Jacket from Amazon

The low profile collar, open hand pockets and hidden chest pocket are additional design touches that help make the jacket easy on the eye, to the point you’d feel comfortable wearing it away from the course.

Game Booster

To enjoy your golf all year round, a reliable waterproof jacket is a must have. Gone are the days of cumbersome waterproofs with all the style of a bin bag.

Golf Monthly Instruction

BUY NOW: Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Jacket from Amazon

Under Armour manufacturers some of the best-looking golf apparel on the market and although good looks don’t save you shots, garments such as the Storm Daytona jacket, designed specifically for golf, effectively do just that by keeping you warm and dry, focused on your game and swinging without restriction.

The alternative is not to play when it rains, but that’s not much of an option.