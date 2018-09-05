The Zepp Golf 2 Swing Analyser has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Zepp Golf 2 Swing Analyser

Price – £139.99

Tech Talk

Golfers who develop a sounder understanding of their golf swing put themselves in a strong position to make improvements.

The Zepp 3D Golf Swing Analyser 2, used by some of the world’s best players, simply attaches to the golf glove to measure the most important aspects of the golf swing. Once the sensor is attached, Zepp is easy to connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to capture and visualize your swing data, which can then be analysed on a mobile device or tablet.

Club speed, club plane, tempo and backswing length and a number of our measurements are all taken. Users can capture their swing in HD video and analyze with Zepp’s frame-by-frame breakdown.

It’s a useful tool for coaches, who can break down the various sections of the swing to help improve ball striking quality and consistency, but also for individual golfers up to speed on the data behind the golf swing.

After just a few swings, this revolutionary swing analyser can identify the areas where you can improve and suggest personalised training programmes to help you reach your targets. The free app gives users access to Zepp’s Smart Coach training system, video analysis tools and a professional swing library featuring Michelle Wie.

Game Booster

This is a simple tool that can help golfers of all skill levels make quick strides with their golf swing.

Golf Monthly Instruction

True, like all swing analysers and launch monitors, a basic understanding of the actual data that is fed back is crucial, but once you have a grip of this, the Zepp 3D Golf Swing Analyser 2 can help you make some significant improvements, be it gaining yardage, developing a smoother action or eradicating a problem shot.

The device is simple to use and will make your range time infinitely more productive, and a lot more fun, especially as you can track your performances and witness your game going from strength to strength.