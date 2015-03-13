Click here to get a copy delivered to your door

Over the years, we have been lucky enough to spend time with some of the greatest players ever to play the game of golf. It has been a privilege to find

out what makes them tick and hear the guidance they have to offer players

at every level of the sport.

In Tips from the Tour, we have compiled the views of 24 of the world’s best players from the past two decades, and the result is a comprehensive guide to improving your game. With 34 Major Championships and countless tour titles between them, you can be sure this advice has worked in the past, and will continue to work, whether you are a low-handicapper or just starting out.

This 148-page instruction manual offers practical recommendations from those who have reached the pinnacle of the game. Whether it’s Tiger revealing the secrets of his 14 Major wins, or Rory talking us through his rise to World No.1, there is something for every golfer to put into practice and lower their scores.

Every part of the game is covered, from swing fundamentals and putting to strategy and coping with pressure. By revealing some of the secrets that work at the very top, we hope to help you focus on the areas you need to improve, lower your handicap and, ultimately, enjoy the game even more.