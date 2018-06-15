Use these simple strategy tips to start shooting lower scores
10 Ways To Improve Your Golf Strategy
Good strategy can save you countless shots over the course of a season, so consider the following points…
1 Count the bunkers
Think about the approach shot into any of the holes at your club. Picture the bunkers – how many are there? Where are they positioned? More often than not, the majority of the traps are short of pin high. This means if you take enough club, you will take the majority of them out of play.
2 Carry distances
How far does each club in your bag go? If you are immediately thinking about your overall distances as opposed to your carry yardages, you are making a big mistake. Carry numbers are the only ones you need – the overall number depends on ground conditions that you can’t control.
3 Picture the water
If you’re struggling to read a putt, picture pouring water over your line. In which direction would it start to drain? This will give you an idea of what to expect.
4 Water worries
When hitting an approach shot over water, be careful not to hit too much club. Amateurs, scared of finding the drink, will often take at least one club too many. One of two things will happen: they either hit it well and end up with an equally scary chip back towards the water, or they fail to commit to the shot and find it anyway.
5 Unconscious mind
After every round of golf you play, select the three best shots you hit. Now replay them in your mind. Picture them in as much detail as possible – imagine the ball flight and watch the ball land and roll out. This is a great way to harness a more confident sub-conscious mind!
6 Danger zones
When devising a strategy for a hole, start by looking at where a double-bogey is most likely to come from. Whether it is out of bounds down the right, pot bunkers in the fairway or gorse bushes on the corner of the dogleg, identify the danger and adopt a strategy based on how best to avoid it.
7 Positive thinking
It is crucial to identify all the dangers on a hole and work out where not to miss, but this should be part one of your pre-shot process. Part two needs to involve a series of positive thoughts about how you want to swing the club and where you DO want the ball to go.
8 Favourite yardage
Pick a yardage (around the 100-yard mark) and practise to become as good from that number as possible. Every practice session, devote at least 15 minutes to hitting pitch shots from your favourite yardage – your confidence and scoring potential are guaranteed to improve.
9 Wind tactics
“When it’s breezy, swing it easy.” This is easier said than done, but it is vital. Reduce your swing speed in the wind and you’ll create less backspin, giving you a much more controllable flight.
10 Landing zones
We often talk of the importance of picking a landing zone when you chip. Identifying a spot on which to pitch your ball will help you build a positive mindset. Whether you are hitting a chip-and-run or a lofted chip, it is important to pick a spot that is flat. This makes predicting the bounce much easier.