In this series of videos, GM's Neil Tappin attempts to increase his ball speed to 175mph...

5 Fastest Ways To Add Distance

In this video series, Neil Tappin looks to increase his ball speed up to the 175mph mark.

Tappers’ usual ball speed with the driver was 165mph, but can a good fitting, lessons, gym work and some tips from tour players help him reach the magic number of 175?

Find out how he got on with the five videos below…

1 – Callaway Epic Flash or Epic Flash Sub Zero?

2 – How much difference does a fitting make?

3 – Coaching – Tips and tricks to boost clubhead speed

4 – Tour Pro power tips!

5 – The finale: Can he do it?