7 Mistakes Great Golfers Don’t Make!

PGA professional Alex Elliott looks at the 7 mistakes great golfers don’t make. Simple errors in your strategy, planning or mental game can cost you dearly on the course so take a look at Alex’s essential advice to give yourself the best chance of shooting a great score.

7 Think too much about the negatives

Almost every shot you face on the course is riddled with danger. However, before you hit the ball you have to have a positive picture in your mind no matter how dangerous the shot you’re facing is. Amateurs can sometimes become caught up in thinking about all the negatives they fail to go through all the usual pre-shot processes that create a positive mindset.

6 Try to hit shots they are uncomfortable with

You might think that the best players in the world are just as comfortable hitting draws as they are fades. However, great players tend to have a shot shape they are most comfortable with that they rely on under pressure. Take Colin Montgomerie for example. One of Europe’s greatest ever players was predominantly a fade player. He knew exactly how the ball would fly and the confidence this provided was clearly a huge part of his success. If you are uncomfortable with a certain shot, revert to the shot shape you feel most confident producing.

5 Turn bogey into double

How often do you compound one error with another. For example, whenever you short-side yourself with an approach, you have a tricky decision to make. Trying to take on the hero recovery shot to save par brings double bogey very much into play. Being able to assess the risks and rewards and making smarter choices in any given scenario is the best way to shoot the best scores possible.

4 Hitting shots with dirty clubs

It’s true – great players have caddies and one of their responsibilities is keeping the clubs clean. You might not have a caddie but there is no excuse for hitting any shot (but wedge shots in particular) with dirt in the grooves. This will affect both the ball flight and the amount of spin you create. Clean your clubfaces to ensure you have as much control as possible.

3 Rush under pressure

When you are under pressure, everything has a tendency to speed up. However, it is important that you take the time to think of three key things before hitting any full shot: the distance, the wind and the change in elevation. Imagine that you have a caddie on your shoulder and go through the different elements of the shot with him. Consider the three key factors and you’ll create a much more positive mindset before you play.

2 Rush short putts

These are some of the most nervous moments during the round but rushing short putts is likely to lead to silly mistakes. Always take a moment to mark your ball, run through your usual routine and you’ll hole far more short putts.

1 Use different golf balls

Most golfers will have a favourite golf ball. However, their second choice is often whatever is lying in the bottom of the golf bag. If you regularly use different types of ball you’ll find it hard to develop a consistent feel. This makes a big impact around the greens. So find a ball you like and then try to use that for as much of the golf you play as possible. This consistency will really help your scoring potential.