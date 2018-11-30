A consistent setup is key to the routine shot, with variations required for a plugged lie

Basic Bunker Technique Explained

Do you struggle out of bunkers?

Struggle no more with these simple yet effective tips from our Top 25 Coach Clive Tucker.

Basic Bunker Technique Explained:

1 Routine splash shots

For these shots, aim straight and not to the left as many golfers do, thinking that by doing this they’re opening the face.

The reality is that if your hands are low, you can actually be closing the face when you think you’re opening it.

Most people would think the face is way open here, but as you can see, the tee peg is actually pointing left of target.

Ball position should then be just on your left heel, with a lot of weight on the front foot – perhaps 75% – as that then locks you in position.

You want to get the low point of the club under the ball, and you do that by getting your balance over where the ball is.

2 Consistency is key

Swing back until the shaft of the club is vertical and then through until it’s vertical for all routine bunker shots.

The way to vary distance is by changing clubs rather than your swing.

Although the body is moving, this action can feel ‘handsy’ – the focus should be on releasing under the ball.

If you always aim straight, always keep the same balance on your front foot, always have the same ball position and keep the swing length consistent, it’s going to be much easier to repeat that.

3 Short, plugged bunker shots

For these, aim a bit left and have a very short follow-through with the club almost stopping underneath the ball.

Get your hands slightly forward and low – just above knee height, whereas a normal bunker shot would be somewhere between mid-thigh and lower thigh.

Getting your hands low helps you to cock the wrists earlier and set them faster. The power comes from the wrists rather than the torso as you’re not trying to hit it a long way.

You need plenty of loft and an aggressive, steep angle of attack that gets under the ball.

By stopping under the ball, you are then keeping the clubface consistent throughout.

This type of shot won’t have any backspin, but it won’t have masses of overspin either.

4 The chunk and run

You may have heard commentators refer to this shot, which is ideal for the longer plugged bunker shot or bad lie.

Here, you should close the face, aim right and look to hit it a little heavy and quite hard.

The chunk and run generates overspin, comes out low and chases up the green.

It’s almost like a mini hook shot.

Checklist

￼Aim straight rather than to the left for a normal splash shot

Keep around 75% of your weight on your front foot throughout

￼For plugged lies, aim left and have very little follow-through

