How To Avoid 6 Golf Gear Disasters

These are errors most golfers have made at some point and they range from bigger issues relating to your clubs to the annoying avoidable ones that relate to the other things you carry. Hopefully this video gives you an idea of some of the pitfalls and how to avoid them when it comes to the golf gear you carry with you!

6. Laser Rangefinders

The key thing to remember here is to keep a battery or two in your golf bag just in case your laser rangefinder runs out of juice when you are out on the course.

5. Glove and Shoes

Whenever you play in bad weather and torrential rain, you need to work out the best way of drying all your golf equipment out. Importantly, do not put any leather item, probably glove or shoes, on the radiator because it can do more harm than good in terms of damaging the leather.

Dry your equipment in a dry room and don’t put any of it directly onto the heat source.

4. Lightweight Waterproofs

In this country you can never be too prepared in terms of the weather so a good lightweight waterproof is a must. In the video Neil carries a FootJoy Hydroknit Half-Zip waterproof jacket because it is so lightweight and he can just leave it in his bag until he needs to use it.

Other brands offer lightweight waterproof options which come at different price points so there will be something for everyone

3. Fairway Woods

For many the fairway wood is the hardest club to hit in the bag because it is so long and the club-head is so compact.

If they are an issue in your game then we recommend getting a custom-fitting to find out what can be done to make fairway woods a more usable part of your bag.

Neil did just that and found out adding loft to his fairway woods, and sacrificing a little bit of distance, has made a huge difference.

2. Wedges

Because of their cheaper price compared to drivers and irons, wedges can be more of an impulse purchase.

We always recommend getting a custom-fitting but if you do decide to buy at an impulse, you must make sure you buy a wedge that you can use for all manner of shots, especially out of bunkers.

For this we recommend a wedge with a lot of bounce so it bounces through the sand and doesn’t dig.

1. Don’t use clubs too stiff for you

Every golfer is different and this tip has to be taken with a pinch of salt but we usually find that many golfers tend to use clubs too stiff for them rather than the other way around.

We recently contacted Shot Scope for driving data relating to the average golfer. In their database, the average golfer has a handicap of 15.4, drives the ball on average 217 yards and is also more likely to miss right than left (58% to 42%).

Clubs that are too stiff for you are a problem because they will make you miss the ball right. Again that is a generalisation because everyone delivers the club differently.

But the basic premise stands and this is why we always recommend going to get custom fit for golf clubs especially if you are spending a lot of money. One thing to remember during a fitting too is to swing as if you are out on the course so then the fitter can get a clear reflection of how you swing regularly and where you miss.

