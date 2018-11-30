GM Top 25 coach Barney Puttick explains how to score well when it's breezy

How To Play Golf In The Wind

You need to read all the clues, think about your strategy and adapt your gameplan accordingly

1 Become a detective

Acceptance is the first rule – scores will generally rise with the wind, so keep calm and play on! Observation is the second rule.

If you’re on a links, it’s easier to work out wind direction in the wide-open spaces, but tree-lined courses present a few challenges.

Dropping a few blades of grass isn’t going to help as your ball is going to be flying a lot higher, so check out the treetops to get a better idea of what the wind is doing.

Always keep a note of wind direction on the last hole you played as this may come in handy on the holes coming up. If you’ve just played downwind and the next hole plays at right angles, then expect a crosswind. A course planner can be particularly useful here.

2 Fight or ride the crosswind?

When the layout of a hole gives you a bit of space, ride the wind – hit it out into it and let the wind naturally move your ball back. If you’re in a more confined fairway with trees on the side the wind is coming from, that’s when you may need to try and hold the ball up with a little fade into a right-to-left wind, or a draw if it’s left-to-right. But if at all possible, my best advice is to keep it simple and ride the wind.