Follow this advice from a former tour caddie and you could save yourself multiple shots each round

How To Think Like A Tour Pro

Watching the very best on the main professional tours, many of us will feel that these super-talented protagonists are playing a game far removed from what we produce in our weekly chop in the Saturday Medal.

Most of us will probably never stripe a long iron like Adam Scott or raise our sand save percentage to double figures, but there are things amateurs can learn from the top pros that could be put into practice.

By considering the strategy, mental approach, preparation and patience of tour players, amateur golfers can save strokes.

Golf Monthly spoke to Peter Newby, long-time European Tour caddie, former Chairman of the European Tour Caddies Association and now European Tour representative for Bushnell Golf, to gain an insight into how tour players prepare and then think their way round the course, squeezing the very most out of every round by maximising opportunity and minimising mistakes.

Here, Peter reveals how amateurs can think like tour pros and score better…

Know your yardages

The fundamental starting point for any player seeking to plot their way round more effectively is to work out how far they hit every club.

Most amateurs will practise occasionally, but few use that time to accurately measure how far they hit each club.

When you practise, take your rangefinder and pick a spot, say 147 yards away, then practise hitting 147-yard shots.

After a time, you’ll really get a feel for that precise yardage and what club you need in flat conditions to get it there consistently.

Usually with amateurs it’s more club than they initially think.

Find out how far each club goes and note it down.

If you know a well-struck 5-iron goes 177 yards in flat conditions you can have great confidence when you face just that shot on the course.

As a caddie, you want to take away as many variables and doubts as possible so your player can concentrate purely on the golf.

If an amateur knows his or her yardages, and club selection becomes automatic, they can focus simply on execution.

Forget your pride

The skilled professionals I’ve worked with would never care what club it took to reach a target; only about the final result.

David Gilford was one of the very best at that.

He might have had a 150-yard tee shot that could have been an 8-iron in flat conditions, but perhaps the breeze would be against or the air a little cool and he would say, “I think I’ll chip a 5-iron.”

Amateurs often think it’s a matter of pride to be able to bludgeon a short iron unrealistic distances, but the result is rarely satisfactory or controlled.

If it needs more club, take more club.

As I say, the result is all that matters in golf.

Know your home course

Before any tournament, players and caddies go out in practice rounds and note key yardages.

They look at the points they’re hoping to reach from the tee on lay-ups and approaches, and have a selection of yardages at their disposal.

They will know how far to reach and avoid bunkers and other hazards, and how far to the fat parts of the green.

Amateurs often think they know their own course inside out, but it’s not always so.

You might have always thought it was 150 yards from a certain tree to the middle of the green, but if it’s actually 145 or 155, you’re far less likely to get it pin-high.

You can’t have too much information, so on a quieter day, venture out on the course and take measurements with your rangefinder so you know how far it is to certain points on the fairway, certain hazards, and the parts of the green you want to find.

If you know the exact distance to reach trouble from a tee and how far you hit each club, you can confidently select one that will leave you short.

Take away more things that could potentially go wrong and your scoring will improve.