Bounce is the angle at which the leading edge of the club sits above the ground at address. It stops the leading edge from digging into the turf.

How To Use The Bounce On Your Wedges

1 – If you come into the ball steeply, there’s more shaft lean.

In this situation, the leading edge becomes sharper.

This can create a problem, because if you don’t strike it perfectly, it becomes like a knife into butter.

Bounce fills that gap you’re creating.

Think of bounce like a little wedge that sits in that gap.

2 – With a shallower delivery, you don’t need that bounce.

With too much bounce, your back edge starts impacting the ground first and throws the leading edge up into the air.

3 – There are so many different shots you can play around the green, and the lie will often play a significant role in determining the one you play.

This is where an understanding of bounce helps.

For example, here I need to get the ball up and down quickly off a tight lie.

With too much bounce, I can’t get to the bottom of the ball.

4 – When the ball is sitting nicely, you’ve got much more margin for error.

I always think it’s good to have a bit of bounce because the ground supports the club at impact.

I hit plenty of good shots that are struck terribly, and it’s because I’ve delivered the club in a way that the sole helps me to recover the shot.

5 – Also remember to consider where you normally play your golf.

For example, if you face lots of tight lies – maybe on a links – less bounce may be preferable so you can get to the bottom of the ball more easily.

