Ian Poulter: How To Improve Your Distance Control

Want to improve your distance control with your irons? Ryder Cup star and 12-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter shares his best tips…

First and foremost, I am not trying to swing the club at 100% with my irons.

Instead, I am trying to keep them moving at a consistent speed, giving me a consistent distance.

For me, a 5-iron goes 202 yards – that’s a number I know becaue of TrackMan.

We look at data all the time and find the most frequent number.

As Tour Pros we have to be precise, and that’s something every player can learn from.

I play in Pro-Ams week in, week out and it’s surprising how few amateurs know the exact distance they hit the ball.

They think they hit a wedge 140 yards when they really hit it 130, and that’s a big window!