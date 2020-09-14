In this video, Neil Tappin is joined by PGA Professional Alex Elliott to answer the question what is the perfect tee height.

What Is The Perfect Tee Height For Golf?

They look at why the tee needs to be a certain height and how it helps your swing to deliver more power and accuracy. Alex also offers some great golf tips on how to practice your driving so you find the right tee height for your technique!

WATCH: What Is The Perfect Tee Height For Golf?

With driver we have to understand that we are trying to hit the ball on the up so the bottom of the swing arc is just before the golf ball. That way the club is travelling up towards the golf ball.

This is why we want to tee the ball a little bit higher with the driver and the standard rule of thumb that Alex uses is half a ball above the face.

This rule allows you to tee the ball up the same way every single time which is another way for you to make sure you are hitting up on the ball.

A good tee to use to ensure this consistency is a pink castle tee.

Additionally, being able to hit shots from different tee heights can be beneficial to many golfers. Working out what tee height works for you is imperative especially in terms of what swing technique you have.

To add to this, scenario plays a huge part. If a tee shot is downwind, has a big margin of error or suits your eye then you might want to tee the ball higher to keep it in the air longer and hit it further.

Whereas if you are on a tighter tee shot and accuracy becomes more important, then you may wish to tee it slightly lower. Or if you are playing in the wind, then you may want to tee it lower to keep the ball low too.

This is all about personal preference, scenario, and your swing technique, and it is important to find out what suits your game and suits your swing.

