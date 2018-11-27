PGA Professional Katie Rule offers her top women's golf tips in a series of instruction videos designed to help women play better golf from tee to green

Women’s Golf Tips – Your Ultimate Guide

While it’s true that the game can hold certain challenges for golfers of any age or gender, some problems or issues are more prevalent among certain demographics.

PGA Professional, Katie Rule, turned pro off a handicap of +2 in 2012, and learnt her coaching methods by advancing through the PGA program, graduating as the PGA’s youngest ever PGA Director of Golf and becoming certified in Golf Psychology Coaching.

Katie’s main goal is to inspire, motivate and encourage golfers of all levels to be the very best they can be, but she is especially passionate about ladies’ golf coaching. She has been head county coach to the Cornwall Girls 1st and 2nd team for the last two years, but also coaches the ladies at her club with regular ‘improver’ golf clinics.

Her wealth of experience as a sportswoman, with countless successes both on the course and on the table-tennis table where she claimed the Girls British Championship at the age of 13, makes her the ideal candidate to present this excellent series of golfing tips targeted specifically at female golfers.

She has a deep understanding of the most common problems they tell her about, whether it’s power off the tee, flighting their fairway woods, escaping deep bunkers or finding the confidence they need to be able to play their best.

In this bespoke series of instruction videos for women golfers produced in association with PING, Katie unpacks everything with excellent tips, drills and advice from tee to green that will help women golfers of all abilities reach their potential and overcome some of the shots and scenarios they find most difficult out on the course…

1 Driver Power

From ball position and stance, to shoulder angle and grip pressure, Katie works through the set-up essentials to help you do what all golfers want to do – hit their driver further!

2 Complete Power

Katie explains two drills – one more energetic and one a little more gentle – that will help you develop the rotation needed to find more power with every club in the bag.

3 Release through impact

Stop hitting it right! Katie heads down to her local beach to demonstrate how skimming stones is an ideal way to understand how the golf club should release through impact.

4 More height with your woods

Many women golfers struggle to flight their fairway woods well off the fairway. Katie points out the ideal ball position and explains how to stop scooping and start sweeping your fairway woods.

5 Better iron strikes

Katie stresses that ‘keeping your head down’ is one of golf’s unfortunate myths and suggests two head movement drills that could really crisp up your iron striking.

6 The 60-yard pitch

Getting up and down more often is the key to scoring well. Katie suggests a simple clockface drill and a focus on rhythm to help you get down in two more often.

7 Escape the sand every time

Bunkers can be a challenge, but Katie explains how a few simple changes to your set-up could help you escape greenside bunkers every time and get up and down more often.

8 Chip it closer

Katie helps you save par more often with a few simple changes to set-up and technique, while stressing the importance of pinpointing your landing point before you play.

9 Hole out better

If you’ve got a £1 coin in your pocket or purse, then why not experiment with Katie’s two drills to help you hole more putts?

10 Better course management

Could you score lower without changing your technique? Katie thinks so as she focuses on pre- and post-shot routines, body language and shrewd course management.



If you spend just a little time working on some or all of these simple tips, drills and pointers, depending on what areas of the game you’re most struggling with, your golf could be taking a serious step in the right direction. Very often in golf, it is the simple changes to technique or thinking that allow you to reap the biggest dividends!