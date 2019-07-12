We take a look at five British contenders for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

British Contenders For The Open Championship

With The Open Championship fast approaching the yearning and expectation for a British winner is at its highest as it is the final Major of the year.

Importantly there are several names we can throw into the hat as possible winners so bearing that in mind in this piece we have taken a look at the top five British contenders. Given the strength of golf in this part of the world at the moment this was more difficult than we imagined.

Justin Rose

Perhaps England’s best hope of Open glory, Justin Rose has won twice this season and became world number one before being quickly overtaken by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

By his lofty standards he has been rather up and down in the Majors this year missing the cut at Augusta, coming tied 29th at Bethpage Black and then was in with a very good shout of winning the US Open before a final round 74 derailed his chances.

Regardless his consistency and quality ball-striking should never be overlooked.

Paul Casey

Don’t sleep on Casey. Portrush is unquestionably a drivers course according to head professional Gary McNeill, and Casey is one of the most accurate in the game as he currently ranks 12th on the PGA Tour for driving accuracy. He is no slouch with distance either averaging just under 300 yards.

The main issue here is his putting but he has shown his ability to get hot during the week so why couldn’t he do the same in Royal Portrush.

