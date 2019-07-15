The tournament will reveal the countless health benefits of the game of golf, both physically and mentally.

Health Benefits Of Golf Illuminated At Royal Portrush

For more than 215,000 fans flocking to Royal Portrush this week for The 148th Open Championship, following their favourites will provide excitement – and also direct health benefits.

The many benefits of golf for your health, including spectating, are being significantly highlighted over the famous Dunluce Links as The Open returns to the venue after a 68-year wait.

As part of The R&A’s continued work to more widely communicate the health benefits of golf for all ages and abilities, and building on significant robust research, Royal Portrush is full of golf and health messaging.

After the First International Congress on Golf and Health held in London last October and the first-ever Golf and Health Week staged in April – a dedicated campaign involving various golf bodies that reached over 20 million on social media – the messaging continues The R&A’s focus in this area.

For example, in the Spectator Village, information towers outline the benefits of 9-hole golf and shorter formats. Did you know, for instance, in a 9-hole round, a player will walk two to three miles, take over 5,000 steps and burn over 450 calories?

Over the practice days, LED scoreboard screens on the course are also promoting the positives of golf for your health. Did you know research has suggested that if you play golf you could live five years longer?

Or that if you follow the entire spectator Red Route around Royal Portrush you will walk over the recommended 10,000 daily steps (approx. 6km in total)?

The Golf & Health Project, supported by the World Golf Foundation which comprises the major golfing bodies worldwide including The R&A, USGA, PGA Tour and the European Tour, has been reviewing the evidence for the role of golf in health and has shown the overall health benefits of the sport, both physically and mentally.

