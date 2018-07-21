In this exclusive piece we ask Kevin Chappell What’s In The Bag? The American has an interesting mix of clubs from different manufacturers

Kevin Chappell What’s In The Bag?

When Nike dropped out of the golf equipment market it left a vacuum on Tour. Where once players had 14 Nike clubs now those same players are free to use whatever they like. In this Kevin Chappell What’s In The Bag? – we look at one of the most interesting line-ups in the game.

Kevin Chappell is using a TaylorMade M3 driver with the weights in the forward position. This promotes a neutral, low spinning ball flight. He has an Aldila Torsion X flex shaft in his woods. He is currently ranked 20th for driving distance on the PGA Tour, averaging 307 yards off the tee.

Chappell also uses a TaylorMade M1 3-wood. Interestingly, he has the weight placed more in the toe of the club to help promote a fade.

Chappell is using an old set of prototype Nike irons. Called MM proto, these were a limited edition iron, released to the public in December 2014. A forged head designed with input from Rory McIlroy, there were only 10 sets available to the public when they launched. Chappell currently averages 67.2% of greens in regulation.

His wedges are the Titleist SM7 model, with a raw finish that naturally rusts over time. In the past he has favoured a 48˚, 52˚ and 60˚ set up. His wedge game has been the weakest part of his game in 2018, he currently stands 164th for strokes gained around the green.

Chappell uses a heel-and-toe weighted Scotty Cameron putter. It is a classic design, like that used by Rickie Fowler. Last year, Chappell favoured a black mallet design by Cameron. His overall putting average of 1.5 putts per green places him in 40th position on the PGA Tour.