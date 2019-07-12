We look at several reasons why the American will win his 16th Major.

4 Reasons Tiger Woods Will Win The Open

As The Open Championship and the golfing world descends on Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951, we ask the question, can Tiger Woods win his 16th Major title?

We happen to think he can and the 4 reasons below will explain why.

Never Bet Against Tiger

The fact we are even having this discussion is massive and two or three years ago we never thought he would get back to the top of the game. But he has and that just proves you should never bet against arguably the greatest golfer of all time.

Great Open Record

He has won this glorious Major title three times and could have possibly added to that last year had it not been for a bad 11th hole double bogey and the all around brilliance of Francesco Molinari. He has also had top-10s on seven other occasions.

But the point here is that Tiger can mould and change his game to whatever course or conditions Portrush will throw at him.

Well Rested

Above all else, the main thing holding Tiger back in 2019 and the future is his health. He has to be very careful on how much golf he plays because of years of pressure on his back and knees in particular.

He knows this better than anyone so as a result he has only played nine tournaments in 2019 and hasn’t played in one since the US Open at Pebble Beach. This means he will be well rested and fresh to take on the Dunluce links.