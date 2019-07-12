We look at several reasons why the American will win his 16th Major.
4 Reasons Tiger Woods Will Win The Open
As The Open Championship and the golfing world descends on Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951, we ask the question, can Tiger Woods win his 16th Major title?
We happen to think he can and the 4 reasons below will explain why.
Never Bet Against Tiger
The fact we are even having this discussion is massive and two or three years ago we never thought he would get back to the top of the game. But he has and that just proves you should never bet against arguably the greatest golfer of all time.
Great Open Record
He has won this glorious Major title three times and could have possibly added to that last year had it not been for a bad 11th hole double bogey and the all around brilliance of Francesco Molinari. He has also had top-10s on seven other occasions.
But the point here is that Tiger can mould and change his game to whatever course or conditions Portrush will throw at him.
Well Rested
Above all else, the main thing holding Tiger back in 2019 and the future is his health. He has to be very careful on how much golf he plays because of years of pressure on his back and knees in particular.
He knows this better than anyone so as a result he has only played nine tournaments in 2019 and hasn’t played in one since the US Open at Pebble Beach. This means he will be well rested and fresh to take on the Dunluce links.
Tiger Woods 2006 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB
Take a look at the equipment Tiger Woods…
Royal Portrush Course Guide – Open Championship 2019
Our guide to the 148th Open Championship host…
Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend?
Tiger Woods' new girlfriend Erica Herman
2019 Masters Winner
Nobody expected Tiger to win any tournament again let alone a Major, but that is exactly what he did at this years Masters. He has got that long-term monkey off his back and proved he can get the job done when pressure is at its highest. Importantly this proved to himself that he can compete and win again.
How do you think Tiger is going to get on at Royal Portrush? Let us know through our social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.