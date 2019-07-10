GM columnist Matthew Southgate gives his memories and thoughts on The Open Championship.

Matthew Southgate – ‘Accuracy Is The Name Of The Game At Portrush’

The Open Championship is a tournament that means a lot to me and one where I’ve made some good memories over the years.

My first Open appearance came in 2014, but I was so excited about it and I just played so poorly. I made too much of an occasion out of it. I paid too much attention to the players in the field, the history, the size of the stands and everything like that and lost my focus. I felt like I let myself down, so I was delighted to get in the 2016 Open field after winning final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports. I played some lovely golf at the Irish Open after that, so I was heading to Royal Troon with confidence.

I remember standing on the 18th tee in the second round thinking I needed a par to make the weekend. I hit a great drive, knocked it to about ten feet and holed it for birdie to get safely through. I went back for a nap after the round and was woken up by the rain hitting my window. I turned the TV on and saw everyone toiling and racking up huge scores. I managed to do more climbing over the weekend and ended up finishing 12th, which was amazing. Annoyingly, the top ten qualified for The Masters that year, so I just missed out.

In 2017 at Birkdale, I was again in a good position after three rounds and I thought if I played well I’d have a chance of qualifying for The Masters. I ended up holing a putt on the 72nd hole to finish in a tie for 6th and as top Englishman at an English Open venue. It was incredible. A lot of emotion came out on the final green – it was the longest seven-foot putt of my life! Everything inside you is just trying to will the ball in.