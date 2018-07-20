When asked if he would like to continue working with the legendary Fanny Sunneson, Scott said the decision is up to her.

Adam Scott On Fanny Sunneson Staying As Caddie: “It Would Be Up To Her”

Adam Scott shocked everyone when he asked legendary caddie Fanny Sunneson to come out of retirement and work with him during the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

But in the midst of a slump, he has only had one top-10 this year, Scott was looking for any advantage he can get and turning to one of the most successful caddies ever in Sunneson was clearly not a bad move.

Sunneson helped Nick Faldo win four Majors during the 90s, helped Martin Kaymer get to world number one and most recently worked for Henrik Stenson before she retired in 2012.

The partnership appears to be working right now with Scott easily making the cut after rounds of 70 and 71 to put him at -1 and in good position at Carnoustie.

Scott himself has said they are gelling well as a partnership, “It’s been going great. Fanny is, obviously, a fantastic caddie, and to be able to have that experience out there with me is certainly comforting.

“We’ve gotten along really well. She’s picked up on my game quickly, and I think we think about things in a very similar way. It’s been really easy working with her the last five or six days that we’ve been here. I’d like to be able to put her to the test a bit over the weekend, if we can get in contention.”

However Scott may be at odds to convince Fanny to come out of retirement and work for him full-time.

When pressed on their potential future together, Scott said, “Well, it’s just for this week. It would be up to her, but I don’t think she’s making plans of a comeback.

“I was being a bit opportunistic in contacting her and coaxing her out of retirement from caddying, I guess. But I think she’s having a good week. We’ll just take it one week at the moment.”

Scott of course has had another great caddie work with him in Steve Williams and recently he was asked to compare the two.