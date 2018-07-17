Andrew 'Beef' Johnston responded on Twitter after TalkSport's Mike Parry called him a clown
Beef Bites Back After Radio Duo ‘Clown’ Claim
Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston was involved in a Twitter spat on Saturday of Open week.
The Englishman fought back on Twitter after a poll asked whether he was a clown.
Beef responded to the poll, tweeting “If I’m a clown for enjoying my work then so be it. Ur a sad person and couldn’t care less wat u think.”
He later tweeted “These people can do one sad sad people.”
He also said, “I give my absolute best on course and to people to make them have a great day and u call me that. I’m no clown it’s out of order.”
The Englishman, who had just shot a three-under par 67 around Royal Birkdale in the third round of the Open, received huge praise on Twitter, including from six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo
Former IBF Middleweight World Champion boxer Darren Barker also tweeted his support to Beef.
See more tweets below:
Gavin Mansfield, Dad to nine-year-old Aaron who Beef, Rose, Stenson and Kaymer surprised in the European Tour’s viral birthday video, tweeted:
Mike Parry, who referred to Beef as a clown, came back with this tweet:
Here’s what Joey Barton said:
Beef and Parry were having some serious…beef
It continued…
European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn tweeted:
Beef currently sits at level par after 54 holes, he tees off his final round on Sunday at 12:35 with Paul Casey.
