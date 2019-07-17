For the majority of players at Portrush Open week will not end in success - we pick 4 that we think will leave empty handed

Bets To Avoid At The Open Championship 2019

The Open Championship at Royal Portrush starts tomorrow, and the conditions look like they might be tricky with wind and rain about.

There is a stellar group of golfers who will be teeing up, but from that group there are ones that you should be backing and there are certainly ones to avoid.

Below are four golfers I believe you should be steering well clear of.

Tiger Woods

Tiger does not look fit at the moment, since his incredible Masters victory in April he has only played three times, although one of them was a 9th at the Memorial. He has the game of course to win an Open Championship again – but with the way he is moving this year I can’t see him lifting the Claret Jug this particular Sunday in Portrush.

Phil Mickelson

Mickelson seems very down on his game at the moment, and has announced he has been having a “Hard Reset” of his game and life in the weeks before The Open. This has included him losing 15 pounds in weight over a 6-day period. He has said he is not expecting to win this week – and although he may just be trying to keep the pressure off himself it would be a big shock if Mickelson is contending on Sunday.

