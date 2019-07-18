On a day of tough scoring, we take a look at the worst score on each of the holes at Portrush.
Big Numbers Aplenty At Royal Portrush
The first round of the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush is in full swing and the main thing we should acknowledge here is how tough the course is playing.
The conditions have not been too bad in terms of wind and rain as of yet but the players in the field have already run up some big scores. So for a bit of fun we have looked at the worst scores on each of the 18 holes and created a cumulative score just to show you how tough the course is.
Bear in mind the par for the Dunluce Links is 71 and at the bottom is the worst score total.
Without further ado let’s start, surprisingly, with Rory McIlroy.
1 – Par 4 – 8 scored by Rory McIlroy
2 – Par 5 – 7 scored by Adam Scott and Tom Lewis
3 – Par 3 – 4 scored by several players
4 – Par 4 – 8 scored Shugo Imahura
5 – Par 4 – 8 scored by David Duval
6 – Par 3 – 6 scored by Joaquin Niemann
7 – Par 5 – 13 scored by David Duval
8 – Par 4 – 6 scored by Francesco Molinari
9 – Par 4 – 7 scored by Austin Connelly
Front-nine cumulative score – 67 (31 over par)
10 – Par 4 – 6 scored by Ian Poulter and Byeong Hun An
11 – Par 4 – 8 scored by Garrick Porteous
12 – Par 5 – 7 scored by Rafa Cabrera-Bello
13 – Par 3 – 4 scored by several players
14 – Par 4 – 6 scored by Connor Syme
15 – Par 4 – 6 scored by Padraig Harrington and Richard Sterne
16 – Par 3 – 5 scored by Rory McIlroy
17 – Par 4 – 7 scored by David Duval
18 – Par 4 – 7 scored by Graeme McDowell
Back-nine cumulative score – 56 (21 over par)
Total score – 123 strokes (52 over par)
We are sure to see yet more higher scores as the first days action goes on and we will update this page regularly to reflect just how tough scoring is today.
