On a day of tough scoring, we take a look at the worst score on each of the holes at Portrush.

Big Numbers Aplenty At Royal Portrush

The first round of the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush is in full swing and the main thing we should acknowledge here is how tough the course is playing.

The conditions have not been too bad in terms of wind and rain as of yet but the players in the field have already run up some big scores. So for a bit of fun we have looked at the worst scores on each of the 18 holes and created a cumulative score just to show you how tough the course is.

Bear in mind the par for the Dunluce Links is 71 and at the bottom is the worst score total.

Without further ado let’s start, surprisingly, with Rory McIlroy.

1 – Par 4 – 8 scored by Rory McIlroy

2 – Par 5 – 7 scored by Adam Scott and Tom Lewis

3 – Par 3 – 4 scored by several players

4 – Par 4 – 8 scored Shugo Imahura

5 – Par 4 – 8 scored by David Duval

6 – Par 3 – 6 scored by Joaquin Niemann

7 – Par 5 – 13 scored by David Duval

8 – Par 4 – 6 scored by Francesco Molinari

9 – Par 4 – 7 scored by Austin Connelly

Golf Monthly Instruction

Front-nine cumulative score – 67 (31 over par)

10 – Par 4 – 6 scored by Ian Poulter and Byeong Hun An

11 – Par 4 – 8 scored by Garrick Porteous