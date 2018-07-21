We take a look at the biggest Open comebacks after Justin Rose fires a third-round 64 to move into contention

Biggest Open Championship Comebacks

Justin Roses’ record-equalling 64 at a Carnoustie Open saw the Englishman shoot up the leaderboard, from three over overnight, to two shots off the lead on completion of his third round.

Whilst the later starters on Saturday have made fast starts, Rose, with another low one on Sunday, could yet record one of the biggest ever Open comebacks.

Biggest Comeback By A Champion, 54 holes, Paul Lawrie, 1999, Carnoustie, 10 shots

Jean Van de Velde squandered a three-shot lead on the final hole, which saw the Frenchman contest a three-man playoff with Justin Leonard and Paul Lawrie. The Scot posted a final-round 67, which was the low round of the day, but Van de Velde’s horror finish opened the door.

Lawrie birdied the last hole of the four-hole playoff to take full advantage. It completed a 10-shot comeback, the largest ever in Major Championship history.

Should Rose come from nine back after 36 holes, it won’t be good enough to beat Duncan’s record – not that he’d mind. Duncan shot 71-72 in his final two rounds, recovering from a pair of 80s to win by two and take the £75 first prize.

Not many golf tournaments are won after posting an opening round of 83. However, Vardon followed that with a pair of 78s and no one bettered his 77 in the final round.