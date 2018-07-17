Carnoustie is playing as a true links this week – The ground is firm and the ball will bounce and run unpredictably. Here’s how some of the top players see the test.

Driver Or Not? Leading Players Discuss Carnoustie Strategy

Given the unusually dry weather of the past couple of months, the course at Carnoustie for the Open looks like a links should. Fairways are firm and fast running and an errant ball will continue rolling until it finds trouble. Balls coming out of the rough will be tough to stop so a premium will be placed on finding the short stuff from the tee.

This will be the first Open since Hoylake in 2006 when true, traditional links characteristics will be a factor in how the players approach the course. The protagonists will need to display creativity and imagination to successfully negotiate this tricky track. Despite a little overnight rain, the course is firm and fiery and will likely become more so as the week goes on.

So how do the main protagonists see the test? What will their approach be and are they looking forward to it?

Tiger Woods won at Hoylake the last time an Open was played over a course this firm… Could he do it again? He’s excited to have the chance and he has a game plan:

“I think trajectory means a lot. This course can be played so many different ways, which is going to be the real interesting test is how we’re going to manage our way around the golf course.

As I was saying to some of the guys a couple days ago, the fairways were faster than the greens…

…Feel has a lot to do with playing The Open, and I think the guys traditionally over the years who have done well have been wonderful feel players and also wonderful lag putters because a lot of times it is difficult to get the ball close and have a numerous amount of putts from about 40, 50 feet.”

He’s struggled with the big stick since his comeback to form but he doesn’t see that being a problem this week:

“There’s not a lot of opportunities to hit the driver just because the ball is going to be rolling 80 yards. It’s just hard to keep the ball in play. Even hitting sometimes 4 and 5 irons, they’ve been running 50, 60 yards.” You can almost hear his sigh of relief!

Justin Rose is a former Scottish Open champion and he played well at Gullane last week in similar conditions to those the players will face at Carnoustie. He has the experience of dealing with challenging links conditions and he doesn’t necessarily agree with Tiger that driver isn’t the club!

“There are going to be opportunities to hit driver… Fairway from 200 is as difficult as rough from 90 yards…” Remember though – Rose is a very good driver of the ball!

And he is playing down Carnoustie’s fearsome reputation:

“I don’t see it as tough. I see it as all links golf courses are tough, but it’s — I don’t feel like it’s much tougher than Birkdale, Muirfield, or Turnberry.” Good positivity from Justin!

He believes that to conquer Carnoustie, patience is the key:

“You’re going to have shots that do end up in bunkers. You’re going to have breaks and bounces that go against you. So I think accepting that is probably the biggest, wide sweeping statement here; the player who wins is going to have to be patient with all of that for sure.”