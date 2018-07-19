The Scot is presenting the BBC Open Championship highlights
Who Is Eilidh Barbour?
The BBC shows highlights of the Open Championship this year from Carnoustie.
Scottish presenter Eilidh Barbour is now the lead anchor for the BBC’s golf coverage… but who is she?
She presents different sports up and down the country as well as global sporting events such as this year’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, and also past major football tournaments that include Euro 2016 and the Women’s World Cup 2015. And was also anchor for the BBC’s golf coverage at the US Masters this year.
During the Winter Olympics she got to work alongside her hero, Hazel Irvine, who she actually wrote to as a teenager sharing her admiration for her.
She replaced her idol as lead anchor for the Masters last year after Hazel stepped down from the role as BBC golf lead following 25 years in the position.
Eilidh said this to the Scottish Daily Record after taking over the role from the highly regarded presenter, “She was brilliant showing me how she did that role because it was different from what I have done in the past.
“She has always said if I ever need to give her a call, feel free.”
Eilidh was born in Scotland, more specifically Dunkeld, Perthshire and studied at the University of Stirling, finishing her studies in 2005. After that she went on to teach English for a year in South Korea in 2006.
Eilidh then pressed on with her media career and began to work for the BBC by presenting the sports news on the BBC News Channel in September 2014.
The Scot has gone on to cover golf for BBC Radio 5 Live and has presented highly established sports shows such as Football Focus, Final Score, and The Women’s Football show.
She has always had a keen interest in golf from an early age and also plays the sport herself in her spare time.
Eilidh has in the past actively campaigned for more women to play golf.
Away from golf and the day job, Eilidh enjoys playing football and going for hikes in the Scottish mountains.
