A winner of two Open Championships, Els knows a thing or two about ensuring victory.

Ernie Els – How To Win The Open

You can trust a two-time Open Championship winner to sum up what it takes to be the last man standing at golf’s oldest and most prestigious championship. Ask Ernie Els and the South African great laughs and almost rolls his eyes.

“Wow, where do I start? There is a lot going on at The Open,” Els tells Golf Monthly.

“The weather conditions are just something else. You’re trying to win a Major and compete with the best players in the world on a links course at the same time. Links golf is not only different from the other Majors, but it’s different from England to Scotland, even.”

“A lot going on” is an accurate way to describe The Open. There was certainly a lot going on when Els lifted his first Claret Jug – and third Major trophy – at the 2002 Open at Muirfield. There were so many layers to the 131st Open that Els takes a moment when asked to choose the defining moments.

After a pause, he has an answer. Namely, the pivotal third round on Saturday. Tiger Woods was washed out of contention while Els roared to life. Woods had become the first golfer since Jack Nicklaus in 1972 to win The Masters and US Open within the same year, securing the first two legs of the Grand Slam. He was in contention through two rounds at Muirfield, sitting just two shots back of Els, Padraig Harrington, Shigeki Maruyama, Bob Tway and Duffy Waldorf in a share of the 36-hole lead. But in truly disastrous weather on Saturday, Woods shot what was then the worst round of his career: a ten-over-par 81 in rain and freezing cold.

“There is a lot of preparation that goes into The Open, but the luck of the draw plays a huge part,” Els says. “I survived Saturday in 2002; I got away with it a little bit. We played in better conditions and I made a couple of birdies to make a respectable [one-over] 72.

“On Sunday, I was really in control until I screwed up on 16,” Els adds about his double-bogey at the par 3. “Then I got into a play-off with a couple of Aussie guys [Stuart Appleby and Steve Elkington] and Thomas Levet.”

To date, it is the only four-man play-off in Major history. The Australians were eliminated before Levet found a fairway bunker on the first sudden-death hole, while Els saved par to win.

“It was a huge play-off,” the South African recalls.

A special feeling Els won the US Open twice, in 1994 and 1997, at Oakmont and Congressional. They are among two of American golf’s most celebrated championship venues and winning the US Open twice signifies a great golfer who was able to master the sport’s toughest test of skill. But Els, now 49, says he still hangs his hat on his dual Open Championship titles.

“Winning The Open is still such a great feeling, because it is the oldest championship of the lot,” says Els, who has also finished Open runner-up three times and been placed third on two occasions. “It has the most history. To be able to play it frequently in Scotland, where they played the game right from its beginnings, makes it so much more special.”

Open Champions are celebrated for their ability to stay patient and roll with the punches dealt by Mother Nature and the draw. More than the other three Majors, The Open requires good fortune in addition to immense skill.

“You have to be able to get yourself in a position that allows you to have a chance on Sunday, and then the weather has to help you,” says Els. “A lot of the time, you can get to Sunday and be four or five behind, but if the weather is too good, it is too tough to make up ground. You need bad weather if you’re behind.

“If you’re to win The Open, you need a bit of help. When Louis [Oosthuizen] won in 2010 [at St Andrews], he played twice before the wind blew in the first two rounds. Obviously, he did what he needed to do, but he was in such a better position and we all got blown off the golf course a couple of hours later.”

Els casts his mind back to The Open at Carnoustie in 1999, known for what many call the biggest choke in the history of golf. Paul Lawrie started the final round ten shots back of 54-hole leader Jean Van de Velde. But Lawrie won his only Major in a play-off over Van de Velde and Justin Leonard, moments after the Frenchman triple-bogeyed the last hole in what has become one of the most infamous scenes in golf – and sport for that matter.