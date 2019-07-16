Born in Northern Ireland, our editor at large explains how golf has always brought people together in Ireland

Golf In Ireland Is A Game Without Borders Or Prejudice

Eventually there has to be an upside to sharing a house during an Open Championship in Northern Ireland with three Englishman, one of whom is borderline OCD tidy, one who still thinks he’s in student digs with all that threatens and one who sits somewhere in between. Last night I discovered this upside.

Spending some time in the wee land of my birth has made these blokes actually think about Norn Iron, made them wonder what exactly it is, what it’s for and whether the north v south thing is still as febrile as it was a couple of decades ago when the bullets and bombs continued to batter not only lives but the country’s reputation.

I say country but, actually, it’s not quite clear whether this beautiful slice of Ireland is a country, a state or a province. It depends to whom you’re talking, which way you’re facing and whether either of you has had a follow-up Guinness. In the end, who cares. The salient fact here is that Northern Ireland has it own self-identity or rather it has a few. There’s the British-Irish gang, the Irish-British group and off course the Irish-Irish cohort.

Of course, they are all perfectly entitled to whatever they wish to believe but it all only adds to the confusion for an outsider, especially an English one who has never really pondered on the geo-political set-up of the island of Ireland apart from acknowledging that when linksland was handed out we may have been at the front of the queue.

One day the island may well be one country although, sadly, not in my lifetime but here’s the thing…as far as golf is concerned, Ireland always has been one place. The Golf Union of Ireland was the first national association of its kind in the world when nine Ulster clubs came together in 1891 in Belfast to form it. As the game’s popularity grew, so other clubs were built and came into the mix. Today there are 430 clubs in the GUI and 170,000 members covering Ireland north and south, east and west.

