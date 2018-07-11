There's more than one way to watch the action from Carnoustie, so don't be too disheartened if you aren't a Sky Sports subscriber. Here's how to watch The Open without Sky Sports

How to Watch The Open Without Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be showing the Open Championship once again this year, but you can still watch the action from Carnoustie even without a Sky subscription.

This means that golfers without Sky Sports may struggle to catch the action, however there are other ways to keep in touch:

How To Watch The Open Without Sky Sports

1) Now TV

If you want to watch the whole week’s coverage, Now TV really is the best way to go. With Now TV you can buy a Sky Sports week pass for £12.99, or if it’s just Sunday you want to watch you can pick up a day pass for £7.99.

2) TheOpen.com

This year TheOpen.com will be featuring a plethora of coverage on their website as well as on the official app for free. There will be highlights on both their app and Facebook page. They have highlights on their website as well as live play from featured groups and over some specific holes.

3) Go round a mates/down the pub

Do you know a mate who has Sky Sports? Gather round there in a group and enjoy the world’s oldest golf tournament together or follow the action down the pub on the big screen with a pint in hand.

