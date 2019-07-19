The American keeps a chunk of his skull at home as a reminder... This is how JB Holmes survived brain surgery to contend at The Open

As anyone who plays the game well knows, golf can be an all-consuming sport. A bad day on the course can feel more draining than the longest day in the office. This is why perspective is a powerful asset for any player at The Open. This is the story of how JB Holmes survived brain surgery to contend at The Open

Enter JB Holmes. During the 2011 season, the American began to suffer with vertigo-like symptoms. Spells of dizziness beginning at The Players Championship continued to take their toll as he tried to compete.

“For the rest of the year it really bothered me,” Holmes explained. “I hadn’t missed the cut all year and then I missed three in a row. It was mainly because of that, being dizzy. I’d catch a shot really fat, and make one or two swings a round and it cost me three or four shots.”

After missing the cut at the Open at Royal St George’s and the Greenbrier Classic, Holmes pulled out of the PGA Championship after an opening round 80. This was his last appearance of the year.

During this period, he was working with doctors to reveal the underlying problem.

“The last doctor, the sixth doctor I’ve seen said you probably need to have surgery,” he explained. “He said there are no guarantees, but that will probably help and cure you of your symptoms.”

In September of 2011, JB Holmes underwent brain surgery, a procedure that involved removing a chunk of his skull and replacing it with a titanium plate. Initially the operation was a success but complications soon followed and Holmes was airlifted back to hospital.

“The surgery went well. Then about a month later I started getting fluid around the scar and then got real sick that night. Sunday I don’t even really remember. I was in the hospital for about a week, and ended up having to go back in. It ended up being allergic to the glue, and a stitch came loose back there.

“The second surgery when I was sick and went to the E.R. and things, that scared everybody pretty good. Like I said, I don’t even remember that day, so it wasn’t as bad for me as it was for them.”

These deeply worrying health issues might thankfully be in the distant past but their effects were surely profound. The Holmes we see serenely overcoming the brutal, and for many terrifying, challenge of Royal Portrush is a man who has overcome something far more daunting. That he still keeps a chunk of his skull at home as a reminder of the brain surgery is evidence of the perspective that could yet prove to be his most important asset.