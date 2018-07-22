Major Drought Continues For Woods But Good Times Lie Ahead

Expand Magical Molinari Emerges Victorious on Epic Open Sunday

The plaudits dried up when he failed to make the weekend at the Genesis Open in February, but we were singing his praises once again when he come close at the Honda Classic, before his second at the Valspar Championship was followed by tied fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

However, Woods has set the bar high, and it wasn’t long before his Major record was back under the spotlight. At Augusta he finished in a tie for 32nd and he missed the cut at the US Open. It was hard to predict which Tiger would turn up at Carnoustie, but he rolled back the years and provided more than enough evidence that he’s close to winning another Major.

His pair of 71s were unspectacular and his safety first strategy attracted criticism, with Woods preferring to plot his way round with long irons. Rarely did the driver make an appearance, but on Saturday he upped the tempo with a five-under 66 to force his way back into contention.

On to Sunday and that momentum continued on the front nine, and he steadily climbed the leaderboard. It was the Woods of old, and when he hit the top it was like being back in the year 2000, a red Tiger on the prowl, all around him his competitors waving white flags.

The par-4 11th had yielded birdies on all of his previous rounds and gave him an opportunity to stamp his authority on the Championship. He compounded one error with another, and after a bogey on the long 12th, his race was run.

As the wheels go up on his private jet and he heads back across the Atlantic, no doubt he’ll question his conservative strategy. That’s hindsight, of course, and considering his lengthy absence from the game, his bid for a 15th Major at Carnoustie was more than impressive.

Emotional Woods

Woods may have come up a fraction short this week, but he at least had the comfort of a long embrace with his two children when he came off the 18th.

“I told them I tried and I said, ‘Hopefully you’re proud of your pops for trying as hard as I did,’” revealed Woods.

“It’s pretty emotional because they gave me some pretty significant hugs there and squeezed. I know that they know how much this Championship means to me and how much it feels good to be back playing again.”