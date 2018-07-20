It is a phrase you will often hear in commentary but what is ‘moving day’ during a golf tournament?

What is ‘moving day’ during a golf tournament?

Most modern-day professional tournaments take place over four days and 72 holes. Moving day refers to round three, when those on the fringes of contention bid to cement a place among the leaders while other, more likely contenders, fall away.

At most golf tournaments, around 10 shots separate the leader from those who make the cut on the mark. This means that any player shooting a low third round can move into serious contention. With the leaders often in ‘consolidation’ mode, a sprint from the pack is always likely.

For those who enjoy betting on golf, this means there is usually value to be had if you can spot the most likely member of the pack to contend. At the Open Championship this means identifying those players who were on the wrong side of the draw for the first two days.

Open Championship Prize Money 2018

At links golf courses, the afternoon conditions often vary from the morning and can often favour half the field in rounds one and two. Selecting a player who fought through to make the cut from the wrong side of the draw is a good way to identify those who might do well on moving day.

Open Championship Leaderboard 2018

It is also worth checking the weather forecast for the Saturday as well. If you are about to back an outsider, do not do so without checking to see if a change in the weather during the day is likely to handicap them.

Golf Monthly Instruction

What is ‘moving day’ during a golf tournament?

Round three often provides some of the most exciting golf of the week. With the pressure off the chasing pack, they have a license to free-wheel their way into contention. Playing aggressively will cost some and benefit others.