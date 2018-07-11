It has had golf fans everywhere talking... Should the driving range have been out of bounds? We look at the crucial rules-related moment in the final round of the Open 2017

The Open 2017: Should the driving range have been out of bounds?

How many golf club driving ranges do you know that are in bounds? This was the question many golf fans were left pondering as Jordan Spieth embarked on an incredible escape route through the 13th hole of his final round of the Open Championship. Before we answer the question – should the driving range have been out of bounds? – let’s run through exactly what happened.

Spieth blazed his tee shot way right off the 13th into an area of extremely heavy rough. With the help of the crowd, the ball was found and this was where the young Texan’s knowledge of the rules came to his advantage. If the driving range was in bounds, Spieth would have the option of dropping back on a line between the location of his ball and the flag. He asked the question (where many players may not have even thought about it) and the answer was yes. Having dropped with a penalty of one shot on the edge of the range, the Tour Trucks were now blocking his path to the green. Spieth was then given a ‘line of sight’ free penalty drop and that’s where he played the ball from. The whole process took an age and has raised some important questions worth pondering…

Was the drop within the rules?

Yes. Let’s be clear here – Spieth did nothing wrong. In fact, it was his knowledge of the rules that played to his advantage. That it took so long wasn’t his fault either. As golf is played on a natural landscape, these things can and do happen. He followed the letter of the law and did so with a rules official by his side. It was all above board.