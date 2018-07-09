Here we take a look at what amateurs played their way into the 147th Open Championship. By Henny Fudge

Open Championship Amateurs 2018

The famous Claret Jug and the Champion Golfer of the Year is on the line once again at The Open but there is another prize up for grabs – the Silver Medal.

Alfie Plant was the only amateur to make the cut at Royal Birkdale last year to win the medal and there is just four amateurs competing for the honours.

Open Championship Amateurs 2018

Jovan Rebula:

The 20-year old won his way into the Open by becoming the first South-African since 1966 to win the British Amateur Championship. Rebula will be teeing it up alongside his Uncle, Ernie Els, for the 3rd time in his career having played in the last two South African Opens. He will celebrate his 21st birthday on Sunday at Carnoustie so could well be celebrating with a Silver Medal.

Yuxin Lin:

Lin secured his place at the Masters and the Open this year by winning the Asia-Pacific Championship. He shot a course record final round of 65 which included a birdie – eagle finish. The 17-year-old left-hander tees it up at Carnoustie as the youngest Chinese golfer to play at the Open.