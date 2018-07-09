Here we take a look at what amateurs played their way into the 147th Open Championship. By Henny Fudge
Open Championship Amateurs 2018
The famous Claret Jug and the Champion Golfer of the Year is on the line once again at The Open but there is another prize up for grabs – the Silver Medal.
Alfie Plant was the only amateur to make the cut at Royal Birkdale last year to win the medal and there is just four amateurs competing for the honours.
Jovan Rebula:
The 20-year old won his way into the Open by becoming the first South-African since 1966 to win the British Amateur Championship. Rebula will be teeing it up alongside his Uncle, Ernie Els, for the 3rd time in his career having played in the last two South African Opens. He will celebrate his 21st birthday on Sunday at Carnoustie so could well be celebrating with a Silver Medal.
Yuxin Lin:
Lin secured his place at the Masters and the Open this year by winning the Asia-Pacific Championship. He shot a course record final round of 65 which included a birdie – eagle finish. The 17-year-old left-hander tees it up at Carnoustie as the youngest Chinese golfer to play at the Open.
Sam Locke:
Locke was the only amateur to survive final qualifying at the Renaissance Club on 3rd July. Excellent rounds of 69 and 66 were good enough to win the final qualifying event at the East Lothian club and secure him a spot at Carnoustie. The 19-year old joins Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson and recent Irish Open winner Russell Knox as the Scottish hopefuls for the 147th Open.
Related: Paul Lawrie GC coffee shop worker Sam Locke qualifies for Open
Nicolai Hojgaard:
Both Nicolai and his twin brother Rasmus entered the European Amateur Championship in The Netherlands gunning for a place at the Open. Nicolai held off Ireland’s Robin Dawson to lift the trophy. The Dane may have carded a double bogey 7 on his final hole but it was good enough to seal the deal thanks to being three ahead going into the final hole.
