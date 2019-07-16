Who are the shortest odds to win at Royal Portrush at the 148th Open Championship?

Open Championship Betting Favourites 2019

The Open Championship begins on Thursday at Royal Portrush and the 148th running of the event has an incredible field in attendance.

From the field we have picked out five of the favourites to consider.

Rory McIlroy – 8/1

He has the weight of Ireland on his shoulders this week, with incredible expectation – he is also in wonderful form – won The Players Championship and RBC Canadian Open already this year and has 9 other top 10s. Famously shot 61 at Portrush as a 16 year old.

Related: Open Championship Golf Betting Tips

Brooks Koepka – 9/1

The American is making more and more friends, with his insight and entertaining press conferences. He is also of course a wonderful golfer – winner of the USPGA and runner up at the US Masters and US Open – he could easily have won all three Majors this year…. His odds may indeed be a little long.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Jon Rahm – 14/1

The Spaniard obviously likes the links tests having won the Irish Open on two occasions now, including at Lahinch a fortnight ago. Third at the US Open he has had 10 top 10s this year – like his chances.