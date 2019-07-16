Who are the shortest odds to win at Royal Portrush at the 148th Open Championship?
Open Championship Betting Favourites 2019
The Open Championship begins on Thursday at Royal Portrush and the 148th running of the event has an incredible field in attendance.
From the field we have picked out five of the favourites to consider.
Rory McIlroy – 8/1
He has the weight of Ireland on his shoulders this week, with incredible expectation – he is also in wonderful form – won The Players Championship and RBC Canadian Open already this year and has 9 other top 10s. Famously shot 61 at Portrush as a 16 year old.
Related: Open Championship Golf Betting Tips
Brooks Koepka – 9/1
The American is making more and more friends, with his insight and entertaining press conferences. He is also of course a wonderful golfer – winner of the USPGA and runner up at the US Masters and US Open – he could easily have won all three Majors this year…. His odds may indeed be a little long.
Jon Rahm – 14/1
The Spaniard obviously likes the links tests having won the Irish Open on two occasions now, including at Lahinch a fortnight ago. Third at the US Open he has had 10 top 10s this year – like his chances.
Open Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
Who is going to make you some money…
Golf In Ireland Is A Game Without Borders Or Prejudice
Born in Northern Ireland, Bill Elliott, our editor…
Is Tiger Woods Fit Enough To Win The Open?
There are doubts over the world number five's…
Dustin Johnson – 16/1
Second at The Open in 2011 the American is one of the games great underachievers. Second in the Masters and USPGA Championship this year – how he has not won more Majors is a mystery.
Tiger Woods – 16/1
Always going to be on this list – the Masters Champion of 2019 looks like he still might be recovering from his exploits at Augusta as he has only played three times since. There may be question marks over his fitness but he has won the Open three times and was 6th last year with a lead on the back nine! Never write him off.
The Golf Monthly team are at Royal Portrush all week check out their website and social media channels for all the latest news and opinion.