Open Championship British Contenders 2018

With British golf booming on the world stage, Sunday afternoon at The Open could well feature a few of our nation’s contenders.

Could a Brit break the Americans’ major winning streak on home soil?

Here we take a look at the top British contenders for the 2018 Open…

Tommy Fleetwood:

One of Britain’s best hopes for bringing home the Claret Jug is Tommy Fleetwood. His form over the last two seasons has been exceptional with three wins on the European Tour and countless top-10s around the world. After shooting a record-equalling final round performance at the US Open last month, Fleetwood has proven that he can carry his nerves incredibly well in the toughest of conditions. As well as this, Fleetwood holds the course record at Carnoustie after shooting a 63 in last year’s Dunhill Links, proving he knows his way round the course. He may well be the one to beat.

Justin Rose:

Since being low amateur at Royal Birkdale in 1998 Rose has only carded one top-10 in an Open. Having said that, his form heading into Carnoustie is around the best it has ever been. Rose has won twice on Tour this season, one of these being a WGC, so he’s on the right track for his next big win. Already having a major win under his belt can allow Rose to take the contained approach at Carnoustie and become a real threat to the rest of the field.

Rory McIlroy:

There’s almost no doubt that if Rory plays well he will be there or thereabouts come Sunday afternoon at Carnoustie. With three top-5s in his last three Opens (victory in 2014), it’s incredibly hard to not see him contending for his second Claret Jug. However, his form this season has been somewhat inconsistent. Having won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier in March people would’ve thought things would spring in the right direction. Since the win, Rory has missed the cut at both the Players and the US Open.

Ian Poulter:

At the age of 42, Poulter was finally victorious in a stroke play event in America earlier in March at the Shell Houston Open. This crucial win (his first in over five years) has given Poulter the confidence that he has been in search of for a long while. Having still not got that major win in his locker, he’ll be motivated to take home the Claret Jug at Carnoustie. Making the Ryder Cup team will also be at the forefront of Poulter’s mind. Being currently well outside the standings means a more than solid week is needed for a possible recreation of the ‘Miracle at Medinah’.

Tyrrell Hatton:

Over the last two years, Tyrrell Hatton has really made his mark as a worldwide star thanks to three wins on the European Tour since October 2016. Like Jon Rahm, he is known for his more fiery approach on the course which could be a cause for concern in major tournaments, however he heads into Carnoustie on great form. He may have missed five cuts in his six Open appearances but his T5 finish in 2016 at Royal Troon could be incredibly valuable when tackling this challenging Scottish Links course.